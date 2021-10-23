Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,423.46

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,423.46 ($18.60) and traded as low as GBX 1,200 ($15.68). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 15,960 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Nichols from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of £443.09 million and a P/E ratio of 43.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,344.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,423.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In other news, insider Andrew Milne acquired 4,366 shares of Nichols stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,374 ($17.95) per share, for a total transaction of £59,988.84 ($78,375.80).

Nichols Company Profile (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

