NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,580 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of NiSource worth $35,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $5,280,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 32.5% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 101,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1,673.9% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 148,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 140,393 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 38.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 262,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 72,408 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

