Northern Trust Corp Has $105.29 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,961,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,632 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $105,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,965,000 after acquiring an additional 300,512 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,634,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,115,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,198,000 after buying an additional 110,378 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

