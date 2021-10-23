Northern Trust Corp Has $106.47 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,069,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,746 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Elanco Animal Health worth $106,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,997,000 after buying an additional 283,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

ELAN stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.