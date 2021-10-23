Northern Trust Corp Has $107.23 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,351,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 99,257 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Franklin Resources worth $107,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 143.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEN stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

