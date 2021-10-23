Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.08% of NRG Energy worth $106,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 915,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,557,000 after purchasing an additional 175,844 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8,425.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 65,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 65,131 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 479,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,084,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

