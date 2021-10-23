Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $108,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,376.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.33.

SEDG stock opened at $303.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.86, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

