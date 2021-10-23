Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $105,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $6,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,365,000 after acquiring an additional 47,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $149.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $105.01 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.02 and its 200 day moving average is $155.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.