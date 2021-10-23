Northern Trust Corp Sells 977 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.67% of Markel worth $108,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Markel by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,604,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Markel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,661 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MKL opened at $1,321.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,247.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,219.72. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,329.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

