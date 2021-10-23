Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 224,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

