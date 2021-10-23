Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $2,302,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $10,450,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 446,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.