Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.