Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 148,891 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,867,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Gilead Sciences worth $610,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.72.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.24 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

