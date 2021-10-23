Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,496 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Square worth $431,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Square to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

SQ stock opened at $253.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.18. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.98, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,311 shares of company stock worth $75,429,324. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

