Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,086,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $495,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,471,000 after purchasing an additional 246,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,965,000 after purchasing an additional 433,721 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,240,000 after purchasing an additional 389,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 359,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

