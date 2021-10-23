Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $492,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 66,230 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $216.08 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.85 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

