Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,437 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Target worth $911,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.52.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT opened at $255.93 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

