Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 228,541 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Roper Technologies worth $790,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP stock opened at $487.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.68 and a 200 day moving average of $460.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.