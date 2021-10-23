Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,926,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,140 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of U.S. Bancorp worth $565,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

