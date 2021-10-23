Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.53% of AvalonBay Communities worth $445,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.6% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 167,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,054,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 132,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,567,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 69.7% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $232.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $234.61.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.56.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

