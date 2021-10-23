Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,126,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 183,801 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Caterpillar worth $898,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.70.

Shares of CAT opened at $200.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

