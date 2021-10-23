Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,420,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,105 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Marvell Technology worth $549,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $4,065,925 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $66.31 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of -138.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

