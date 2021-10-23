Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $425.79 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $425,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 921,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,233,000 after purchasing an additional 408,768 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,302,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,372,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

