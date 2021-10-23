Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $435.98 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521,841 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.37% of Valero Energy worth $435,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Valero Energy by 184.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,672,000 after acquiring an additional 676,459 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Valero Energy by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,188,000 after acquiring an additional 597,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in Valero Energy by 79.9% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,035,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,833,000 after acquiring an additional 459,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Valero Energy stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.