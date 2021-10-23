Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $477.96 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249,055 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.21% of Parker-Hannifin worth $477,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.40.

PH stock opened at $299.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $200.03 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

