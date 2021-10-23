Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $486.06 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,447,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Automatic Data Processing worth $486,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.59 and a 1-year high of $218.76. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.84 and its 200-day moving average is $200.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

