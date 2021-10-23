Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $579.60 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,101,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 478,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Synopsys worth $579,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 129.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $1,899,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS opened at $321.12 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $211.20 and a one year high of $340.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

