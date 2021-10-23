Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $692.85 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,551,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,111 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of Crown Castle International worth $692,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,474 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 52.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,483,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,263,000 after buying an additional 507,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $179.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

