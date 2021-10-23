Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $768.59 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of BlackRock worth $768,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $914.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $895.18 and its 200 day moving average is $870.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.90 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.93.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

