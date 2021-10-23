Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $873.45 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,988,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Mondelez International worth $873,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 167.4% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 40,103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 60,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,837.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 98,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

