Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Starbucks worth $811,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.55 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

