Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,469 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.63% of Align Technology worth $788,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $590.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.38. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $417.36 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $698.46.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

