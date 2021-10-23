Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 397,352 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of The Boeing worth $781,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 48.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $212.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

