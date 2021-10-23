Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 339,720 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,274,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,720 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Micron Technology worth $618,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $251,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 10,122.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 303,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,744,000 after acquiring an additional 300,222 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $620,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,130,000 after acquiring an additional 124,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 526,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

