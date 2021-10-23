Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 99,439 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,439 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Prudential Financial worth $494,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,106,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,429,000 after purchasing an additional 90,146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU opened at $113.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.