Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Chubb worth $773,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 141.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $188.11 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $188.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.31. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

