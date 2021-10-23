Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 243,551 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 243,551 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $907,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.55.

NYSE:TMO opened at $611.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $616.93. The company has a market cap of $240.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.