Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 32,909 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of S&P Global worth $813,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 90,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 17.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $13,656,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

Shares of SPGI opened at $450.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $440.34 and a 200-day moving average of $411.08. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

