Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 359,056 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 359,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of 3M worth $512,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in 3M by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,157,000 after acquiring an additional 128,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $180.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.54.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

