Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 599,293 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 599,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $694,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 205,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 353,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 345,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

IFF opened at $145.32 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.