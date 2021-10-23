Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 70,125 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,125 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.08% of Equinix worth $780,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Equinix by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $942.00 to $731.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $821.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $820.46 and a 200-day moving average of $785.81. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

