NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,274 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of NVIDIA worth $2,306,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $755,933,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 151.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,750,000 after purchasing an additional 698,500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 345.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 820,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $655,939,000 after purchasing an additional 636,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,938,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,968,109. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $231.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.22.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.