OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 401.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

NYSE OGE opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.