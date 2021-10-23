Olyseum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $49,858.00 (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Olyseum has a market cap of $11.19 million and $49,858.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Olyseum has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00071597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00074247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,450.26 or 1.00555789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.03 or 0.06643744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021884 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum’s genesis date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,589,650 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

