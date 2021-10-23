Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $59.54

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.54 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 49.30 ($0.64). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.67), with a volume of 1,931,243 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of £94.06 million and a PE ratio of -42.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.54.

About Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

