Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.70

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.70 and traded as low as $3.40. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 691,438 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTX. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 179.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 436,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 52.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 141,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 74,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

