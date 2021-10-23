Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Oncorus reported earnings of ($11.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncorus.
Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04).
Oncorus stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $260.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.
Oncorus Company Profile
Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.