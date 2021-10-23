Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 345,584 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 402,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 375,483 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 711,877 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.