Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $181.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.76. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

