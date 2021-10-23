One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Collins Stewart initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

OLP opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 53.78% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $80,062.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,909. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $170,441. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

